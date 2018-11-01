Built in 1952 by actor Don Castle as an escape for the Hollywood elite, the legendary Red Barn on East Palm Canyon Drive saw a few incarnations before it was reimagined as a beautiful boutique hotel.

“Sparrows Lodge, as it exists today, is supposed to feel like the kind of desert ranch that movie stars had in the 1930s, before midcentury modern existed in Palm Springs,” says David Dittmer, a co-founder of PRG Hospitality Group, which owns the property along with Richard Crisman and Jeff Brock.

They were set on preserving the hotel’s “ranch” bones and board-and-batten exterior while enhancing these rough-hewn characteristics with modern amenities that would appeal to worldly guests. New, exposed, wood-paneled walls inside the rooms and Barn Kitchen restaurant were made to look old, while sunken bathtubs and luxury beds lend a new element of comfort to the charmingly rustic setting.

The 2-acre property, surrounded by majestic mountains, also features a pool, hot tub, fire pit, and garden, where family-style suppers are hosted every week. The latest addition, an open-air massage tent, gives guests “the best of both worlds” as they enjoy top-notch treatments in a laid-back setting.

Meanwhile, visitors to Idyllwild, a neighbor of the Coachella Valley, will find myriad rustic accommodations throughout the quaint little mountain town, including the early-1950s Woodland Park Manor. Built by a man named Walter Wood, the 5-acre site hugged by 100-year-old cedars and pines was purchased a quarter of a century later by Colin and Denise Day, who loved it so much they raised their family here and still run the cabin resort.

“We strive to create an atmosphere of welcome and warmth in the beauty of the forest,” Denise says. The six pet-friendly cottages, all outfitted with a kitchen and fireplace, and some with a personal hot tub, hold between two and six guests. The swimming pool is open half the year and typically covered with snow in winter. But whatever season you visit, it’s like a trip back to simpler times. Only cozier.

sparrowslodge.com; woodlandparkmanor.com