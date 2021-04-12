Ruta Lee Kisses and Tells

What frigging nonsense is that? Come on! Changing history just to suit political needs is driving me crazy. TCM should have me come on to talk about it.

You were very close friends with people who were practically considered Palm Springs royalty, such as Frank Sinatra. What did you learn from spending time with him?

Oh, I learned a great deal. Frank was probably one of the most generous human beings I've ever known in my life. He also was quick to anger, but he was just phenomenal. I spent a lot of time with him at the house. He was a person unto himself. I don't know of anybody who was more secure in who he was and what he could do. He was generous to a fault. Whether it was Thalians or somebody else, he just came out and did it and paid for the orchestra. He did all kinds of wonderful, generous things that I don't think most people are aware of.