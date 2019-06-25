Good, Clean, Ruthless Fun

How far should you go to make your dreams come true? Is talent a blessing or a curse? Why do 8-year-olds kill? These are just some of the themes explored in Ruthless! The Musical, which opened June 21 at the Desert Rose Playhouse in Rancho Mirage.

This is likely the campiest show you’ll see all summer, and it might also be the most fun.

Called “the stage mother of all musicals,” Ruthless! tells the story of a bursting-with-talent third grader who will do anything to get the lead in the school play — including murdering another third grader. The book and score by Joel Paley and Marvin Laird is smart and overweening and provides a number of fun references to Gypsy and Mame, with a little All About Eve and The Bad Seed thrown in for good measure. Each of the main characters (all of whom are female) has an agenda and is ruthless in her own way, and who will win out in the end is anyone’s guess. Fasten your seatbelts, you’re in for quite a romp.

• See related story: 20 Things to Do in July