Ryan Campbell, 36

Artist

“A common thread that runs through humanity, I think, is the search for beauty or something that we can connect with, without words,” Ryan Campbell says. “Art, especially public art, does that.” Ryan recently painted a mural for Desert Care Network in Palm Springs. With the leftover materials, he donated another mural to The Sanctuary Palm Springs.

The L.A. native came to the desert as a rebellious teen and never left. He always knew he’d make his living through art. “Being an artist isn’t a conscious choice,” he says. “It grabs you by the soul.” The quiet, healing power of the desert, he adds, makes it an ideal place to live and work.

VIDEO: Ryan Campbell talks about finding peace and solitude in the valley to spur his artistic creativity.