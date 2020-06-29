Sage Advice

If you’re one of those people who sometimes has a tough time making decisions, the new single-family homes at Sage Palm Desert might be just what you’re looking for. The community’s five floor plans were specifically designed to appeal to a wide variety of homeowners and three model homes (that are representative of all five floor plans) are having their debut on July 4.
There are single-story plans for empty nesters, or those who simply want a home without stairs. But there are also two-story homes for buyers who need additional space. Residence 2, for example, has a dual-master, single-story floor plan, while Residence 5 offers a dual-master along with an extra bedroom and bonus room upstairs. The square footage of the houses runs from approximately 1,757 to 2,421 square feet.
The range of options also extends to the exterior architecture of the residences designed by the firm of WHA/William Hezmalhalch Architects. Buyers can select among desert contemporary, modern, or contemporary Spanish elevations.
The interiors offer designer-selected carpeting and floor coverings; 18-inch-square ceramic tile flooring at the entry, kitchen, laundry room, and bathrooms; eight-foot entry and interior doors; and open concept floor plans.
Kitchens will be outfitted with granite countertops with a six-inch backsplash and full backsplash at the cooktop, Shaker-style beech cabinetry, and Whirlpool appliances including a free-standing range with five sealed burners and integrated griddle.
Residence 2 has two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in approximately 1,930 square feet. The “Modern” exterior style is shown here.
Master suites will feature Piedrafina stone slab countertops with dual sinks, custom Shaker-style beech cabinets, a walk-in shower, framed vanity mirrors, and a spacious walk-in closet.
“The design inspiration was to bring a bit of the modern, contemporary interior design that is so popular in Palm Springs a little further east, to Palm Desert,” says Cindy Douglas, vice president, Sales and Marketing for Ponderosa Homes II, Inc. “Our interior designers are Burbridge Design Group, located in Laguna Beach. They offer very elegant and creative interiors that you don’t often see in model homes at these price points.”
In addition, the homes will have large, covered backyard patios for outdoor entertaining, as well as a low-maintenance roof with homeowner-owned photovoltaic solar panel system as a standard feature. The HOA-maintained front yards will have water-conserving, desert landscaping on drip irrigation. Other eco-friendly details include tankless water heaters, dual-pane windows, and low-VOC paint.
This model of Residence 3 features the “Contemporary Spanish” elevation. The interior has approximately 1,950 square feet with two bedrooms plus a den and 2.5 bathrooms.
The development’s 111 houses are being built in phases and, when completed, the gated community will include a recreation center, community pool and spa, fitness center, yoga lawn, and outdoor grilling and lounge areas. Homeowners will also enjoy special Palm Desert resident rates at The Classic Club 18-hole golf course and Desert Willow’s two championship 18-hole golf courses. “This community really offers something for every type of lifestyle,” notes Douglas.
Phase One home prices range from $435,900 – $525,900.
The community of 111 single-family homes is being developed by Ponderosa Homes, which has been building houses throughout California since 1968.
Sage Palm Desert, 73326 Warhol Lane, Palm Desert. The Sales Information Center is located at the intersection of Dinah Shore Drive and Dick Kelly Drive. (The actual address might now show up in some GPS systems since the street is new.)
To book an appointment, or for more information, contact Casey Erickson, community sales manager, 760-984-9026, cerickson@ponderosahomes.com, sagepalmdesert.com, ponderosahomes.com.