Sage Advice

If you’re one of those people who sometimes has a tough time making decisions, the new single-family homes at Sage Palm Desert might be just what you’re looking for. The community’s five floor plans were specifically designed to appeal to a wide variety of homeowners and three model homes (that are representative of all five floor plans) are having their debut on July 4.

There are single-story plans for empty nesters, or those who simply want a home without stairs. But there are also two-story homes for buyers who need additional space. Residence 2, for example, has a dual-master, single-story floor plan, while Residence 5 offers a dual-master along with an extra bedroom and bonus room upstairs. The square footage of the houses runs from approximately 1,757 to 2,421 square feet.

The range of options also extends to the exterior architecture of the residences designed by the firm of WHA/William Hezmalhalch Architects. Buyers can select among desert contemporary, modern, or contemporary Spanish elevations.