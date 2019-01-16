Is your Modernism Week calendar filling up? Leave some room for these seven signature events, parties, and screenings offered by The Saguaro Palm Springs starting Feb. 14.

All events are free and open to the public, subject to capacity.

Feb. 14th, 8 p.m. to midnight: Crazy in Love with Modernism Week, opening night after party

Join us for a moonlit night of love and music. Outside on the hotel’s Jacinto lawn, there will be cozy fireside treats, hot drinks, and a screening of the Gondry Brothers’ Las Vegas Love Stories. Each of the six Las Vegas Love Stories shows a single vignette of a relationship between people in Sin City. Each tale is just 8.2 seconds long, the length of time some studies say it takes a person to fall in love. Inside the hotel, resident deejay Sabio will spin all night, alongside a performance by Brightener. The first 50 guests to arrive will receive a special gift bag, courtesy of Park MGM. 21+; free with registration RSVP and download tickets here:

tickets.modernismweek.com

Feb. 15, 6-8 p.m.: “Sad People in Modernist Homes in Popular Films” Launch and Screening with Benjamin Critton

The Saguaro hosts a film screening and publication launch on behalf of Benjamin Critton Art Department’s Sad People in Modernist Homes in Popular Films, the follow-up to the Los Angeles-based design studio’s canonical Evil People in Modernist Homes in Popular Films zine. Watch the screening of 2001’s The Anniversary Party from the Jacinto lawn. The film was shot entirely in and around Richard Neutra’s 1951 Schaarman House, located in the hills of Hollywood. This second entry in the publication series explores that namesake industry’s occasional tendency towards housing unhappiness and melancholy inside of some of its most beloved vernacular architecture. Copies of the publication will be for sale, and popcorn will accompany the screening.

Feb. 16, 2-4 p.m.: Pool Noodle Workshop with Eric Trine

Swing by for a Pool Noodle Workshop with Eric Trine, of Amigo Modern, the Long Beach-based contemporary furniture designer. Trine is best known for his geometric furnishings, which make use of classic materials, clean lines and vibrant colors – his style highlights key principles of modernism, while at the same time pushing forward and inspiring the contemporary design community. Modernism, and particularly modernist architecture, is rooted in the exploration of material capabilities/possibilities. The modernists used simple, readily available materials (steel beam, concrete, glass), and pushed, even exploited, them as far as they could. This workshop will be an exercise in exploration, play, pushing materials, and seeing how far we can go – and then how far we can go together. Come a few minutes early to check out the lobby, newly outfitted with custom Eric Trine furniture.

Feb. 16, 5-7 p.m.: Limited-edition Saguaro Pool Print Launch by Norma Studio

Drop in for the launch of Norma’s limited-edition Saguaro Pool print. Norma is a Los Angeles-based design endeavor that creates objects, furniture, and interiors. The studio is best-known for its modular shelving/seating systems and Pools print series; examples of Norma’s output have been exhibited at the Geffen MOCA / LA Art Book Fair, San Francisco Art Book Fair, and as part of the Breakfast Pavilion at the 57th Venice Biennial. Prizing modernism’s material candor and distillation of form, Norma will continue its exploration of Southern California’s bathing culture by collaborating with the Saguaro Hotel on a limited- edition print of the infamous Saguaro pool. Enjoy Norma’s own signature cocktail poolside.

Feb. 17 and 24, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Door Tour in collaboration with Dunn-Edwards Paints and Palm Springs Style

Come explore the colorful and unique doors of the Indian Canyons neighborhood during the Palm Springs Door Tour, presented by Dunn-Edwards Paints and curated by Palm Springs Style. This self- guided bike tour begins at the Saguaro, which features colorful hues by Dunn-Edwards Paints, and then participants will head over to the Indian Canyons neighborhood, where docents at each stop will share information about the homes’ architecture and front doors. Bring your own bike, or rental bikes will be available for pickup at the event check-in at the Saguaro (rental bikes must be reserved in advance by contacting Bike Palm Springs). Snap photos of the doors along the way and post to Instagram for a chance to win some fun surprises! Attendees may also participate as a self-guided driving tour.

Feb. 17 and 24, noon- to 3 p.m.: Backyard BBQ

1950’s themed barbecue on the Jacinto lawn – will be selling hot dogs, veggie dogs, chips, sodas and beer.

Feb. 22, 7-9 p.m.: Movie Night: Down with Love

Friday night movie screening on the Jacinto Lawn.

The Saguaro, 1800 E Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, 760-323-1711; thesaguaro.com.