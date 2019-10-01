A Taste of Home

Whether you’re a longtime resident or a weekend visitor, you need not look far in the Coachella Valley to see that we love our dates — pureed into a frothy shake, pitted for a nutritious snack, wedged into glossy gift boxes, or stuffed with a stinky soft cheese. If those weren’t delicious enough, there’s now Sahara Date Brandy.

Yes, booze with the sticky, sweet fruit of the date palm.

“When I came here, I was impressed with the agriculture and the quality of the dates produced in the Coachella Valley,” says Ali Alemohammad, who, along with his parents, launched a company in 2017 to create the small-batch Sahara Date Brandy. “I did some research and found out that no one was making brandy from dates.” (Incidentally, L.A.–based Hollywood Distillery makes Oasis Vodka with dates sourced from Coachella.)

Alemohammad, who grew up in the Middle East, says dates were a meaningful part of the culture and a staple at meals. The origins of the fruit trace back to ancient Arabia. Today, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia are among the world’s top date producers. It wasn’t until the early 1900s, when a U.S. Department of Agriculture program sought new, exotic crops, that date palms were planted in the bare Coachella Valley desert, where the climate and conditions mirrored those of the Middle East. Fast-forward a century, and the valley is now responsible for almost all of the nation’s date production.

