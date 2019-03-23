It’s not often that we find Alexander McQueen, Carolina Herrera, and Oscar de la Renta in the same room, but when we do, inspiration strikes (the kind that makes you want to “spring clean” your closet, Kondo-style, and whip together a new wardrobe). And after a trip to Saks Fifth Avenue in Palm Desert, where the hottest looks of the season are already on the racks, you can.

Saks general manager Dennis Flaig, who opened Friday’s show, The Best of Saks Fifth Avenue, with a warm welcome and thank you to the evening’s sponsors, encouraged the crowd to stop in the store this weekend if any of the looks caught their eye.

