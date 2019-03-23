It’s not often that we find Alexander McQueen, Carolina Herrera, and Oscar de la Renta in the same room, but when we do, inspiration strikes (the kind that makes you want to “spring clean” your closet, Kondo-style, and whip together a new wardrobe). And after a trip to Saks Fifth Avenue in Palm Desert, where the hottest looks of the season are already on the racks, you can.
Saks general manager Dennis Flaig, who opened Friday’s show, The Best of Saks Fifth Avenue, with a warm welcome and thank you to the evening’s sponsors, encouraged the crowd to stop in the store this weekend if any of the looks caught their eye.
The collections featured in last night’s event, presented by Jack and Patti Grundhofer, represented a range of the department store’s top designers and sparked nothing but joy among the crowd, embodying the frill and frivolity of springtime with bold, bright colors; mixed-matched patterns; and floral-splattered dresses and hair pins reminiscent of the super bloom that has recently unfurled across Southern California.
Saks Fifth Avenue’s collection began with swim and resortwear.
The first look of the night consisted of swim- and resortwear infused with the very “escapist” essence of Palm Springs (think palm tree prints, raffia accessories, breezy kaftans, and warm tutti-frutti shades). Floral patterns dominated these opening ensembles, appearing on skirts, in handbags, and in the models’ own hair.
This early explosion of color segued into denim getups peppered with elegant black-and-white ensembles before picking back up again about midway through the night with a series of solid lemon, orange, and pink statement-making pieces. One outfit in particular, a satin pink mini dress and matching blazer by Cinq à Sept, inspired a wave of approval among the audience with its daring yet dreamy take on the classic suit.
Cat-eye sunglasses, a reoccurring accessory throughout the show, added a subtle nod to the desert’s futuristic style, while cropped jackets in all forms and fabrics — from red leather to denim to fur — appeared in almost every look.
If the beginning of the night favored florals, then all that glitters stole the finale. A puffy fur coat softened the brilliant shine of a blue sequined dress, while sparkling silver heels packed a powerful punch when paired with an all-white women’s pantsuit.
The last dress of the night, a strapless black-and-gold Oscar de la Renta ball gown, almost seemed to channel the glamour of Old Hollywood while still capturing the show’s light-spiritedness and reminding the crowd that fashion can have a little fun every now and then.
For an up-close look at the latest styles available in store, don’t miss The Best of Saks Fifth Avenue Trunk Show today (March 23) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday (March 24) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m, located on the second level of Saks at The Gardens on El Paseo. And remember, if you see something that sparks joy, buy it.
Fashion Week El Paseo closes out the weeklong fashion fête with tonight’s finale runway event, featuring the Fall 2019 collection of designer Lela Rose.
For tickets, visit fashionweekelpaseo.com.