Springtime in the Coachella Valley heralds vibrant hues and fun mixed prints, and it’s all available at Saks Fifth Avenue — which has a bilevel location at The Gardens on El Paseo adjacent to Fashion Week El Paseo's big white tent.

Each year, our local Saks team crafts a show that represents what’s happening right now in desert fashion. Taking cues from the natural palette of the location — from the scenic mountains to the verdant golf courses and every brightly painted midcentury modern building in between — this curated presentation promises to inspire a whole new wardrobe.

The 2022 show at Fashion Week El Paseo takes place March 25 and begins with a cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by the fashion show at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit fashionweekelpaseo.com.

Saks Fifth Avenue has long been a destination for the fashion-minded. The flagship store opened in 1924 on Fifth Avenue in New York City, and it quickly became recognized the world over as the exclusive stockist for many top brands.