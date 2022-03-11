Springtime in the Coachella Valley heralds vibrant hues and fun mixed prints, and it’s all available at Saks Fifth Avenue — which has a bilevel location at The Gardens on El Paseo adjacent to Fashion Week El Paseo's big white tent.
Each year, our local Saks team crafts a show that represents what’s happening right now in desert fashion. Taking cues from the natural palette of the location — from the scenic mountains to the verdant golf courses and every brightly painted midcentury modern building in between — this curated presentation promises to inspire a whole new wardrobe.
The 2022 show at Fashion Week El Paseo takes place March 25 and begins with a cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by the fashion show at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit fashionweekelpaseo.com.
Saks Fifth Avenue has long been a destination for the fashion-minded. The flagship store opened in 1924 on Fifth Avenue in New York City, and it quickly became recognized the world over as the exclusive stockist for many top brands.
Featured Designers
Here are just a few of the names to know.
Alice + Olivia: Stacey Bendet runs this self-described “girl’s girl brand” that puts out whimsical collections for confident women. Celebrities who have dawned her flirty, ultra-flattering looks include Beyoncé, Gigi Hadid, Meghan Markle, and Michelle Obama.
Balenciaga: Established by Cristóbal Balenciaga in the early 1900s in Spain, this fashion house has undergone a few reincarnations. Now, under creative director Demna Gvasalia, subtle pop culture references and nods to street wear keep the brand ahead of the trends.
Brunello Cucinelli: Headquartered in Italy and founded in 1978, this couture house specializes in the type of artisan craftsmanship and attention to detail that typifies Italian design. Cucinelli is the king of cashmere and comfortable-yet-chic, well-tailored apparel.
Etro: Travel and tradition are key concepts of every collection produced by this family-run Italian house. The brand has experimented with colorful, highly patterned designs since opening in 1968. Their signature is paisley — present in patterns, prints, and jacquard weaves.
Oscar de la Renta: The late designer, known for elegant silhouettes and feminine formal wear, found international recognition when he dressed Jackie Kennedy in the ’60s. He became a fast favorite among first ladies and starlets. Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim now oversee the company’s collection.