Springtime on the Runway

A decidedly chic and eager Fashion Week El Paseo audience was on hand for Saks Fifth Avenue’s turn on the runway Friday evening. Dennis Flaig-Moore, vice president and general manager, greeted the crowd warmly but soon relinquished the spotlight to an exhilarating parade of spring and summer fashions from leading American and European designers.

Appropriately, sunshine and flowers were the first to make an entrance. They came by way of a bright yellow sheath dress featuring black spaghetti straps on one model and a vibrantly printed full skirt and matching waist-tied blouse on another.