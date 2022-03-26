Springtime on the Runway

Like the first blooms in spring, color continued to pop up everywhere on the Fashion Week El Paseo runway thanks to Saks Fifth Avenue March 25 in Palm Desert.
A decidedly chic and eager Fashion Week El Paseo audience was on hand for Saks Fifth Avenue’s turn on the runway Friday evening. Dennis Flaig-Moore, vice president and general manager, greeted the crowd warmly but soon relinquished the spotlight to an exhilarating parade of spring and summer fashions from leading American and European designers.
Appropriately, sunshine and flowers were the first to make an entrance. They came by way of a bright yellow sheath dress featuring black spaghetti straps on one model and a vibrantly printed full skirt and matching waist-tied blouse on another.
Like the first blooms in spring, color continued to pop up everywhere - even a muted chambray ensemble that soon followed was not immune. The latter’s wide-leg crop pant and coordinating blouson sleeved top with lacy bodice insert were enlivened by a kicky pair of brightly striped espadrilles. Continuing the trend, the first male model on the scene wore blue shorts and a blue hoodie accentuated by a fiery orange midriff.
Inventive denim styles were very much in evidence, beginning with a jean-style skirt which literally shimmered beneath a cropped black jacket. Meanwhile, a tiered white denim sundress with tie-dye reminiscent flecks of denim blue caught the crowd’s eye, as did the model’s chunky slides. In fact, footwear featuring thick soles was an oft-spotted sight.
If another trend could be identified, it would have to be puffed sleeves. They cropped up on a svelte midnight blue calf-length sheath, a flirty floral mini, two yellow-infused styles and to an exaggerated degree on an ethereal white frock. Peek-a-boo cut-outs at the waistline also appear to be in vogue.
Male models venturing down the runway are always treated to a rollicking reception and this evening was no exception. Whether they sported swimwear, weekend togs complemented by handsome overnight bags or natty evening attire, the crowd went wild. One ensemble - an unstructured kelly green jacket worn atop a white t-shirt and jeans - came across as particularly fresh and indicative of the season.
“Saks Fifth Avenue is focused on bringing the glamour back, returning to the idea of dressing up as opposed to the leisurewear we’ve all been living in for the past two years,” Flaig-Moore concluded. If the evening’s offerings are any indication, the retailer is off to an excellent start.
A trunk show featuring the night’s fashions is happening all weekend at the Saks Fifth Avenue location at the Gardens on El Paseo.
