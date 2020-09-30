Variety is the Spice of Her Life

Sally Mahoney didn’t want typical. She wanted to go to her job knowing each day would be different. For the past 28 years as PGA head professional at O’Donnell Golf Club, the oldest golf course in the Coachella Valley, Mahoney found that opportunity.

“The fun thing about the job here has been is there’s great variety,” says Mahoney, who will be stepping down at the end of September and succeeded by Koll Farman. “Some of the larger clubs, you get kind of labeled into you’re either a merchandiser or you’re a teaching professional or tournament operations, but because we are a small operation, my job encompasses all of it and so the variety to your days is terrific.”

Her typical day could be helping to plan the opening party, calling a plumber to perform repairs, stocking the pro shop, making some sales, working on membership, or greeting a potential new member and giving them a ride around the golf course, she explains.

“I mean, every day you just never know what’s going to happen,” Mahoney says.

At one point Mahoney’s life was more predictable. She worked as a financial planner in the 1970s, but then she came out to Palm Springs with her parents. “I thought, ‘Oh my God, it’s beautiful,’” Mahoney recalls. “Then I said, under my breath, ‘Everybody’s old’.” Then I thought, ‘It’s beautiful and everybody’s old,’ and I came out anyways.”

She returned to her golf roots that stretch back to playing since she was 12 growing up in Minnesota, and extended into college stints at Lamar University and Arizona State. When she moved to the valley, her playing experience taught her that was not the path she wanted to follow with golf.