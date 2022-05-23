Viva Salton

Annette Morales Roe learned how to waterski off the north shore of the Salton Sea in the 1960s. She didn’t grow up in the Coachella Valley, but her parents owned a vacation home here, and they often visited the sea for sun-drenched fun.

“It was a recreational location,” Roe says, smiling as she recalls the good times they had on her father’s small boat. “It sat six people, but it had enough horsepower to pull a person or two on the back. Those were the days when we were transitioning from two skis to one. I was somewhat of an obdurate child and decided I wasn’t going to do the two skis. I was going to try barefoot. I was not very good and sprained a number of ankles.”

Her family stopped visiting in the early 1970s, around the same time scientists began warning that the Salton Sea would shrink and become inhospitable to wildlife without a sustainable water source. In the late ’70s, a pair of storms flooded and wiped out towns and marinas along the shore. Bombay Beach, situated 223 feet below sea level on the eastern coast, was literally under water. Homes were destroyed, businesses shuttered, and people moved away.