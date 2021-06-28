What is the Future of the Salton Sea?

It’s probably hard to imagine that the Salton Sea once attracted more tourists in California than Yosemite National Park. But that was also more than 50 years ago when water sports, fishing, and swimming drew celebrities and the like to this unsuspecting body of water some 50+ miles southeast of Palm Springs.

Now the focus is on just trying to keep the Salton Sea from disappearing altogether and becoming a health hazard.

In “The Desert We Want” webinar series, a panel of experts explores the Salton Sea’s past, present, and future at noon June 30 during a free video presentation. The panel includes Riverside County Supervisor Manuel Perez; Patrick O'Dowd, executive director of the Salton Sea Authority; Rod Colwell, CEO of Controlled Thermal Resources, and Jonathan Weisgall, vice president of government relations for Berkshire Hathaway Energy.

To register, visit squadup.com/events/the-desert-we-want-the-salton-sea.

Perez says he hopes to begin community engagement events possibly in the fall to discuss “not only the dust suppression efforts, but recreation and trail ways and amenities that people want to see. Economic development opportunities that can potentially bring more resources to the immediate area and create jobs, but at the same time, help us by mitigating and restoring the Salton Sea at the end of the day.”