Two stories tall and almost 18 feet wide, A Whirling Square consumes you in a way that few paintings can. The sheer scale and audacity of bright red, yellow, violet, and green drips and splatters across a pale-white canvas arrest you in awe. This is how Sam Francis liked to express infinity: painting in monumental scale and commanding the entirety of your peripheral vision.

This particular canvas, which has been exhibited only twice — at Nicholas Wilder Gallery in Los Angeles in 1975, the year it was painted, and at Centre Régional d’Art Contemporain Midi-Pyrénées in Toulouse, France, from 1991 to ’92 — has been out of sight for more than 20 years. Francis had given the massive painting to his daughter, Kayo Malik, who kept it in storage after the artist died of prostate cancer in 1994.

“It’s a very special painting, a gift from my father,” says Malik, an acupuncturist who splits her time between Sedona and Maui. “I had a choice of which painting I wanted. I didn’t think about how big it was, and I don’t live in a house big enough to hang it, nor do I desire to live in a place that could.”

She chose the painting because it holds memories of when she was building a relationship with her father in Santa Monica. Malik had been living with her mother in Switzerland before joining Francis in California from 1978 to ’81. “I was getting to know my dad, and it [A Whirling Square] was a presence at that time. The painting was always around my dad, whether hanging at his studio, his home, or at the Litho Shop on Broadway.” (Francis was a prolific printmaker and in 1964 established his own lithography studio in Santa Monica.)

“One of the things I vividly remember was that he’d paint in the middle of the night. I would come home at midnight or 2 a.m., and the light would be on in the studio,” she shares. “He’d play the music loud, often jazz. I didn’t see him paint A Whirling Square, but I saw him painting in the presence of it. It’s one of those memories burned in my mind. Later on, when I was allowed to choose a painting, of course I thought of the Whirling Square.”

So this painting’s status as the centerpiece of the exhibition Sam Francis: From Dawn to Dusk, which continues through April 29 at Heather James Fine Art in Palm Desert, feels bittersweet. On one hand, the show offers the public a rare opportunity to stand in front of the mural-size painting and see more than 25 of his canvases, works on paper, monotypes, and lithographs dating from 1955 to 1994. On the other, a collector will likely buy her prized possession.

“I’m super excited it is being given a new life,” Malik says. “It needs to be seen, it needs to be appreciated, and it needs a home.”