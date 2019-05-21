Palm Springs Weekend: Sam Hwang

I’ve been visiting Greater Palm Springs a few times a year since I was in high school. Now in my 20s, I drive down from Los Angeles every month. It’s a magical and sentimental place for me because the atmosphere inspires freedom in creativity — and, of course, provides an easy escape from city life for a few days.

FRIDAY EVENING

La Quinta Resort & Club

This Waldorf Astoria property, opened in 1926, gives you a resort feel without seeming overcrowded with tourists. With 41 temperature-controlled pools, there’s plenty of space to sprawl out. My friends and I like to grab dinner at the Adobe Grill restaurant (known for homemade Oaxacan fare) and then go for a night swim.