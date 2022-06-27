Sharing Their Message

Samantha Senia had to shake up her life to survive divorce. Her answer was to take up kick boxing to release anxiety and focus on launching a business, Elite Home Staging, which now provides high-end furniture and interior design for homeowners in the Coachella Valley, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley and Orange County.

The success of this venture that began 14 years ago, plus Senia’s powerful example of sobriety, has led her daughter, Nicole, and son, Brandon, to give up drugs and alcohol and work in the family business. All three work a 12-step program, and the two women inspire others through a podcast, “The Power of We.”

“I never set out to do a podcast,” says Senia, who says she recently bought a home in Palm Springs. “I’ve been a guest on home-staging shows. A producer came to us and said, ‘I really want to get your story out there. It’s powerful.’”