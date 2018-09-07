“Our goal was to make the house feel glamorous but in no way trendy,” says Anthony Cochran, designer of the elegant midcentury masterpiece once owned by George and Rosalie Hearst. “It had the potential of going full-kitsch-Liberace — or worse, someone else might have come in and stripped away all of the decoration, leaving you with a plain white box. We ended up somewhere in the middle.”

Located in the Little Tuscany neighborhood of Palm Springs, San Simeonita was purchased in the fall of 2015 by Edward Cole and Christopher Wigand. The 7,000-plus-square-foot house is a 1962 Palladian-style residence conceived by renowned Hollywood set designer James McNaughton and built for Mr. and Mrs. Harry Morrill. The home’s floor plan, with its spacious rooms, expansive windows, and unbeatable views, is believed to have been inspired by Hearst Castle in San Simeon and was decorated with a number of treasures from the Hearst collection. “During the 1960s,” Cole says, “ the Hearsts were selling things off. If you were a high-end interior designer, you could buy bits and pieces from their collection.”

Interestingly, by 1964, this home was the primary residence of George and Rosalie Hearst, a purchase that set them back a whopping $300,000, according to a March 20, 1964, article in The Desert Sun. In 1977, the mansion provided refuge to their niece, Patty, who had been convicted of bank robbery and released on bail pending appeal.