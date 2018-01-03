sanctuary-palm-springs

The Sanctuary Palm Springs Holiday Stocking Soirée, Dec. 3, 2017

Susan Stein Social Scene

Sanctuary Palm Springs founders LD Thompson and David Rothmiller.
PHOTOGRAPHS BY LORETTA VLACH

The roaring fireplace at Spencer’s Bougainvillea Room was the perfect backdrop to the annual Sanctuary Palm Springs Celebrity Holiday Socks Fundraiser co-chaired by Jeff Stanley and Ellen Wolf.

Sanctuary founders David Rothmiller and LD Thompson welcomed a sold-out crowd to the event that celebrates the “little charity with a big heart.”
Sanctuary provides a transition-housing program for LGBT individuals aged 18 to 21 who are preparing to leave foster care.

The evening included a silent auction hosted by Dottie Dubois and Maude Chapeau, aka Douglas Woodmansee and Marshal Pearcy of “Dames du Soliel” fame. There was a flawless performance of “Let It Be” by Julie Garnye, a comedic vocal performance by Alix Kory, and an enthusiastically supported live auction with Erica Elizabeth Ervin.

Frank Goldstin of Momentous Events created a fine-tuned festive atmosphere, and Spencer’s provided a bountiful buffet for dinner. The big-hearted supporters left the evening with warm and hopeful spirits.

Sanctuary Palm Springs
760-766-3500
sanctuarypalmsprings.org

