The roaring fireplace at Spencer’s Bougainvillea Room was the perfect backdrop to the annual Sanctuary Palm Springs Celebrity Holiday Socks Fundraiser co-chaired by Jeff Stanley and Ellen Wolf.

Sanctuary founders David Rothmiller and LD Thompson welcomed a sold-out crowd to the event that celebrates the “little charity with a big heart.”

Sanctuary provides a transition-housing program for LGBT individuals aged 18 to 21 who are preparing to leave foster care.

The evening included a silent auction hosted by Dottie Dubois and Maude Chapeau, aka Douglas Woodmansee and Marshal Pearcy of “Dames du Soliel” fame. There was a flawless performance of “Let It Be” by Julie Garnye, a comedic vocal performance by Alix Kory, and an enthusiastically supported live auction with Erica Elizabeth Ervin.

Frank Goldstin of Momentous Events created a fine-tuned festive atmosphere, and Spencer’s provided a bountiful buffet for dinner. The big-hearted supporters left the evening with warm and hopeful spirits.

Sanctuary Palm Springs

760-766-3500

sanctuarypalmsprings.org