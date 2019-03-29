A Perfect Pairing

Sidle up to a sushi bar and your most critical decision will inevitably center around the star attraction: fish. Aficionados know how to pepper the knife-wielding chefs with questions about the day’s can’t-miss cuts — the sea bream flown in that morning, the marvelous mackerel that always satisfies, or scallops so delicate they start to melt the moment they hit your tongue.

What to drink usually requires less thought. It’s going to be sake, of course, or maybe a Japanese beer. Because that’s what everybody pairs with sushi, right? Not so fast.

There’s another pairing that the Japanese have been enjoying for decades: sushi and whiskey. Restaurateur and master sushi chef Engin Onural became enamored of Japanese whiskies during a trip to the island nation a few years back, and he created his latest gastronomic venture around the combo.

“They’re two items that you wouldn’t think could be so harmonious,” says Onural, who opened Sandfish Sushi & Whiskey in Palm Springs last year. “I fell in love with Japanese history, the culture, cuisine, and then the whiskey. I’ve been happily surprised that so many people appreciate it.”

Where should you begin when it comes to the wide world of whiskey and its culinary partner? We asked a few experts for tips.