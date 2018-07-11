While the Sands Hotel & Spa looks unmistakably pink from the outside, once you walk through the curved Moroccan-style door and find yourself inside the small but jewel-like lobby, you realize that the design here is working its post-modern magic on low heat.

Because suddenly the pink stops, and in its place there’s a geometric sea of black and white thanks to the design prowess of Martyn Lawrence Bullard. The Los Angeles–based interior designer, who is ranked among the top 100 interior designers by Architectural Digest, has previously lent his deft decorator’s hand to boutique hotel properties such as the Colony Palms Hotel in Palm Springs.

With the Sands, he has transformed a dated 1950s-era property into a mod 46-room Aladdin’s cave that has more than one nod to millennial expectations while serving up a healthy portion of good old-fashioned desert glamour. In form the property recalls some of the classic Palm Springs motels along East Palm Canyon Drive, with its bi-level room layout wrapping horseshoe-style around a central swimming pool.

VIDEO: Take a walking tour of the Sands Hotel & Spa.