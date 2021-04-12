Under Cover, Love Her

Poolside. Gossip. Two words that can incite a visceral reaction on their own. Poolside: An act of surrendering oneself to the warm rays while losing all sense of reality beyond the bristling of the palms and the splash of cool water against the side of the pool. What time is it? What day is it? Who cares? My glass is empty and the bar cart is calling.

Gossip: Something a bit nefarious we may or may not want to engage in. Well, maybe if it paints the subject in a positive light? Then it can pass for conversation.