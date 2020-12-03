Dear Santas

“We always make lemonade,” Mrs. Claus, aka Laura Hunt Little, corrects.

Little, of La Quinta, has been donning a red Santa suit for a decade, ever since he was volunteered to play the part for his son’s middle school fundraiser.

“I was volun-told,” he laughs.

After that first year, he was hooked. Portraying Santa was the opposite of Little’s day job producing large-scale corporate events, where he’s always the guy behind the smoke and mirrors.

“As Santa, all of a sudden, I was part of the magic,” he says. “The kids are so appreciative of it. That’s what gets me. That innocence.”

Every year, the Littles upgrade their costumes and find ways to enhance their characterization of the Clauses, because they take such joy in bringing joy to others.

“Getting the look is important, but it’s not just about putting on a suit,” Little says. “You have to put on the jolly. We really put on the jolly.”

This year, the Littles are decorating their green Jeep with festive ornaments and candy canes, then making visits around town. For families who still want pictures with Santa, Little collaborated with photographer Bridget Miller for socially distanced photo shoots — children pose on the front porch of a house while Santa pokes his head out from the door behind them.