Mom Knows Best

Sara Evans has notched five No. 1 singles, sold millions of albums worldwide and won some of the most prestigious awards in country music. Playing close to 100 shows per year, the “Born To Fly” singer is at the top of her game and is set to perform at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino’s Special Events Center on Nov. 15.

Evans continues to forge a bold creative path with her upcoming ninth studio album and a well-received side project with her daughter Olivia and son Avery. Calling from her once-again hometown of Nashville, the platinum-selling singer discussed the importance of family, why she detests Bro Country, and what the country needs now.

You grew with a large family on a farm in New Franklin, Missouri. How did your upbringing shape you as a person and as an artist?

I think growing up in a large family shaped me as a person by putting an extremely important emphasis on family. You know, the importance of family and making family a priority always. I think it made me a better mom because I helped raise my younger siblings. My mom was always in the house cooking three meals a day. Every Sunday night you could show up at my mom’s if you wanted to and she would have dinner made. And I try to do all those things with my family that lives here in Nashville. Being raised in a big family teaches you to share. It makes you feel like you have a lot of support. And it definitely makes me feel loved and never alone.

Early on in your career you established a friendship with Martina McBride. How did that come about and how has your relationship grown over the years?

We were on the same record label, she got signed a year before me. So by the time I got on the label she was already a star. And so I looked up to her and she’s always been like a big sister to me. Our backgrounds are so similar. She grew up performing in Kansas, so she’s from the Midwest and also grew up on a farm. Everything she did was just a little ahead of me. I got to watch her and learn from her. I remember when I was pregnant with my oldest, one night I was sitting there panicked, thinking, “what am I going to do when I have the baby? How am I going to manage this career and travel and all that?” So I called Martina and she said, “hire a nanny and take the baby on the road.” And I was like, yeah. Duh. So we just formed a friendship way back then, and you know, didn’t see each other for a long time because I moved to Birmingham and lived there for 10 years. When I moved back to Nashville recently, Martina was one of the first people I wanted to reconnect with.

Speaking of Nashville, you had been there for almost a decade by the time your mainstream commercial breakthrough, Born to Fly, was released in 2000. What did that teach you as an artist about perseverance?

Well, in this career and especially dealing with country radio, you sort of have that carrot dangling in front of you at all times and it’s always just within reach. But country radio makes it incredibly difficult to actually get it. And so it was easy for me to get the record deal compared to most people. I mean, most people live here [in Nashville] for years without ever getting a deal — especially these days. It’s so hard to break through, especially if you’re a woman. So I got my record deal pretty quickly and easily. Then I made my first album, Three Cords and the Truth, and it didn’t really have any radio success but it did have a lot of critical acclaim. So I felt like I was making it. And then I had my first No. 1 with No Place That Far, and that took me to another level. Then after my first child was born I had this awakening, or I don’t know what you’d call it. I was just so unbelievably happy and settled after becoming a mom. And it changed me and made me feel super confident. My whole vibe and outlook on everything changed. I was like, “I’m going to change everything I’m doing in my career. I’m going to take it over. I’m going to grow my hair long and become this sexy young mom.” I just gained all this confidence. I felt like, now that I have this child I have nothing to lose because now that I have this child that’s what I’m truly living for. So I’m going to take a lot more risks in my career. That’s how Born to Fly came to be and it’s all been history from there.