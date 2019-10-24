SBEMP Awards Recognize Valley’s Business Community Leaders

The fifth annual SBEMP Awards, recognizing and honoring individuals who are making significant contributions to the growth and development of the Coachella Valley business community, was held on the lawn of the Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage overlooking the vista of Palm Springs.

Over 150 attendees were treated to a sumptuous three-course dinner prepared by the Ritz-Carlton. Four nominees were selected as award recipients.

Impact: Jessica Enders, Amanda Phillips, Katie Chartier – COD EDGE/plEDGE

Leadership: Greg Barton – Barton CPA

Entrepreneurship: Danny Zhou, Dosooz

Environment: John and Nicole Criste, Terra Nova Planning & Research

Founded by the law firm Slovak, Baron, Empey, Murphy, and Pinkney (SBEMP) in 2015, the SBEMP Business Awards celebrate people who actively contribute to the economic growth of the Coachella Valley in unique and impactful ways.

