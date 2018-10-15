More than 160 of the Coachella Valley’s business leaders gathered Oct. 10 at Colony 29 in Palm Springs to celebrate the nominees and award winners at the Fourth Annual SBEMP Business Awards.

Founded by the law firm Slovak, Baron, Empey, Murphy, and Pinkney (SBEMP) in 2015, the SBEMP Business Awards celebrate people who actively contribute to the economic growth of the Coachella Valley in unique and impactful ways.

This year’s award winners were Sheila Thornton of OneFuture Coachella Valley (Impact Award); Chris Pardo of Chris Pardo Design (Entrepreneurship Award); Gerry and Casey Washack of Fit in 42 (Leadership Award); Vincent Battaglia of Renova Energy (Environmental Award), and Nachhattar Chandi of Chandi Group USA (Legacy Award).

Slovak, Baron, Empey, Murphy & Pinkney

1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-322-2275

sbemp.com