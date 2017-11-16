Slovak, Baron, Empey, Murphy & Pinkney (SBEMP) hosted its third annual Business Awards Ceremony with a Champagne reception and dinner catered by Westwood Catering in the beautiful gardens of Colony 29 in Palm Springs.

Emcee Dan Ball introduced partner John Murphy, who commented that this event highlighted big ideas and ongoing growth in the Coachella Valley.

The annual awards are given to business leaders who have been selected by an independent panel of judges chosen by SBEMP. This year’s judges included Gabe Aguirre, Josh Bonner, Phil Fitzgerald, Wesley Ahlgren, Vincent Battaglia, and Steven Biller.

Each winner was introduced by a short video that highlighted their outstanding qualities and their businesses.

Winners and categories were as follows:

Entrepreneur of the Year: Marcie Madain, Fresh Juice Bars

Impact Award: Scott White, Greater Palm Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau

Leadership Award: George Velarde, Velarde Auto Group

Environment: Tom Kirk, Coachella Valley Association of Governments/Coachella Valley Link

Nominees were:

Impact

Lisa Houston – FIND Food Bank

Scott White – Greater Palm Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau

Denise Wilson – Desert Jet

David Kaminsky – United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology

Susan Davis – Desert X

Entrepreneurship

Robert Sabo – Desert Moving Company

Dominique and Mark Fruchtman – Escape Room Palm Springs

Christopher Kennedy – Christopher Kennedy Design

Jenna LeComte-Hinely – Health Assessment and Research for Communities (HARC)

Marcie Madain – Fresh Juice Bar

Leadership

Mark Anton – AIDS Assistance Program – Food Samaritans

Frank Jones – Palm Springs Life

George Velarde – Velarde Auto Group

Nachhattar Chandi – Chandi Group USA

Tim O’Bayley – O’Bayley Communications

Environment

Josh Tanner – Ironwood Country Club

Tom Kirk – CVAG

Johann Steinlechner – Heppolt Wind LLC

Nate Otto – Hot Purple Energy

Bruce Wilcox – State of California, California Natural Resource Agency

Anthony Bianco – Anthony Vineyards

