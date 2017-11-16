Slovak, Baron, Empey, Murphy & Pinkney (SBEMP) hosted its third annual Business Awards Ceremony with a Champagne reception and dinner catered by Westwood Catering in the beautiful gardens of Colony 29 in Palm Springs.
Emcee Dan Ball introduced partner John Murphy, who commented that this event highlighted big ideas and ongoing growth in the Coachella Valley.
The annual awards are given to business leaders who have been selected by an independent panel of judges chosen by SBEMP. This year’s judges included Gabe Aguirre, Josh Bonner, Phil Fitzgerald, Wesley Ahlgren, Vincent Battaglia, and Steven Biller.
Each winner was introduced by a short video that highlighted their outstanding qualities and their businesses.
Winners and categories were as follows:
Entrepreneur of the Year: Marcie Madain, Fresh Juice Bars
Impact Award: Scott White, Greater Palm Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau
Leadership Award: George Velarde, Velarde Auto Group
Environment: Tom Kirk, Coachella Valley Association of Governments/Coachella Valley Link
Nominees were:
Impact
Lisa Houston – FIND Food Bank
Scott White – Greater Palm Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau
Denise Wilson – Desert Jet
David Kaminsky – United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology
Susan Davis – Desert X
Entrepreneurship
Robert Sabo – Desert Moving Company
Dominique and Mark Fruchtman – Escape Room Palm Springs
Christopher Kennedy – Christopher Kennedy Design
Jenna LeComte-Hinely – Health Assessment and Research for Communities (HARC)
Marcie Madain – Fresh Juice Bar
Leadership
Mark Anton – AIDS Assistance Program – Food Samaritans
Frank Jones – Palm Springs Life
George Velarde – Velarde Auto Group
Nachhattar Chandi – Chandi Group USA
Tim O’Bayley – O’Bayley Communications
Environment
Josh Tanner – Ironwood Country Club
Tom Kirk – CVAG
Johann Steinlechner – Heppolt Wind LLC
Nate Otto – Hot Purple Energy
Bruce Wilcox – State of California, California Natural Resource Agency
Anthony Bianco – Anthony Vineyards
SBEMP Attorneys
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com