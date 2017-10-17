Dr. Scott Aaronson, a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon, came to the Coachella Valley in 1984 to establish his aesthetic plastic surgery practice. He was attracted to the area for its beautiful mountains, client potential, and affordable real estate.

At The Aaronson Plastic Surgery Center, he sees patients of all ages seeking procedures such as facelifts, breast enhancements, tummy tucks, and body contouring, as well as reconstructive surgery.

A Baltimore, Maryland, native, Aaronson attended University of Miami for undergraduate and medical school before relocating to Southern California for general surgery training at UC Irvine and plastic surgery training in Houston, Texas.

In 1998 in Palm Springs, he opened the surgery center, which consists of two operating rooms and an overnight facility — an addition that makes procedures more comfortable and cost-effective for patients. “They don’t need to check into a hospital or post-recovery facility,” Aaronson says. “They can stay right here, and the same people who help for the surgical procedure also help in the postoperative recovery.”

When he’s not at work Aaronson likes to pick up musical instruments. “I’ve been playing the jazz flute since fourth grade,” he says. He is also a master (barbecue) griller and enjoys live concerts and traveling.

“The Coachella Valley is attractive for people who want to travel,” Aaronson says. The mountains and beach are close by for day trips, and with an airport right in town, it’s easy to visit cities like San Francisco or Phoenix.