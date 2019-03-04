Some people are born with a fire in their belly for food. Celebrated chef and restaurateur Scott Conant easily falls into that elite class of culinary go-getters, his passion for cooking ignited as a young boy hoisting pots and pans long before picking up a razor. By age 15, Conant was working full time in kitchens while taking a heavy load of classes, split 50-50 between culinary arts and academic studies at W.F. Kaynor Technical High School in his hometown of Waterbury, Connecticut.

“It’s pretty intense,” Conant says of his lifetime love affair with cuisine. “I started full on, excited, and jumped right in.” He pauses, laughs, then adds, “I’ve been doing this for a long time.”

In a career spanning more than three decades and counting, Conant has firmly entrenched himself in

the collective consciousness of foodies worldwide, with a string of award-winning restaurants, three published cookbooks, and the launch of Sprezza — his signature product line of cooking and pantry essentials. He also muscled his way into the media spotlight, with numerous appearances on top-rated shows like Top Chef, Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, and NBC’s Today, plus a long-standing gig as a judge on the Food Network’s wildly popular series Chopped.

After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America, an ambitious 20-something Conant stormed the cosmopolitan cuisine scene, running the kitchens of such Italian hot spots as New York’s il Toscanaccio, Chianti, and City Eatery, which garnered glowing reviews under his watch. His first restaurant, L’Impero, netted him a three-star (out of a possible four) review from The New York Times and the title of Best New Restaurant from the James Beard Foundation.

His name now indelibly inked in the annals of luminary restaurateurs, Conant began building his brand with restaurants like Alto (Manhattan), Mora Italian (Phoenix), Masso Osteria (Las Vegas), and Cellaio (New York’s Catskills).

Conant’s manifest success, measured in myriad business enterprises, product lines, and pop-culture fame, may elicit whispers of a charmed life or golden touch, but the journey from kitchen brigade to celebrity chef was far from gilded.