Front Row Seats

This is far more than a room with a view. This is an entire house.

Situated in the Indian Canyons neighborhood of south Palm Springs, this 3,687 square foot home has combined plate glass and steel reinforcements to provide stellar mountain and desert views from just about every vantage point.

Built in 1993 by Stoker Construction on a design by Holden & Johnson Architects, the 4 bedroom and 5-bath home is ideal for entertaining thanks to several patio areas, including a fire feature area and an outdoor barbecue, a lagoon style pool surfaced with blue tile, and a separate spa.

The specialties don’t end there. Add on textured wall treatments, tongue and groove ceilings, dramatic solid slab fireplace, and a wet bar with seats to take in dramatic views of the San Jacinto mountains.

While the house sits on the 13th green of the Indian Canyons north golf course, there is plenty of privacy due to a hedge of ficus along the perimeter. The house also includes a three-car garage.

The home sits on Tribal land and the lease runs through 2063 and costs $4,945 per year. There is no HOA fee and short-term rentals are allowed. Land lease runs through 2063 and is $4945 per year. The home is offered furnished per the seller’s inventory.

Listing price: $3,400,000

2331 S. Caliente Drive, Palm Springs

Scott Ehrens

Scott Ehrens Real Estate Group

760-409-8293

compass.com