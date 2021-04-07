Finding the Right Chemistry

Scott Mitchell never imagined architecture as a career. Perhaps that’s why his path didn’t start with a draft table but in a chemistry lab.

“I started my first year at [Texas A&M University) with pre-med,” Mitchell says. “I didn’t like biochemistry, which is why I made a transition to the College of Architecture. I don’t really remember what the reasons were. I think it was a photography class. This class was also the reason why I went to the Kimbell Art Museum. That stimulated my awareness of architecture. It shifted my thinking and opened up possibilities.”

Over two decades, Mitchell has completed more than 40 projects, and some of them have been for recognizable names like Jeffrey Katzenberg, Larry Ellison, David Geffen, and Barbara Streisand.

He shares eight of those projects in the book, Scott Mitchell Houses, which he will sign during an appearance April 10-11 at Just Fabulous in Palm Springs as part of Modernism Week 2021. Just Fabulous will have a table set up in its back courtyard area. To register to have your book signed, visit eventbrite.com.

Palm Springs Life spoke further with Mitchell about his inspirations and the book.