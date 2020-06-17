Active Voice

How far back does your connection with the Desert AIDS Project go back?

I want to say over 10 years. I love the work they do and the services they provide. I got a call from Darryl Tucci (chief development officer) and he said, “We have this idea. I think we can pull this off.” I said, “No, I know exactly how you can pull this off.” I said, “I want to work with you on this.” And that’s how I became, just from being the host to the co-producer and then from there I said, “Let me call some of my friends. Let me call in some favors.” And I’m not kidding, immediately everyone said yes, down the line, there was no delay. There was no, “Oh, let me think about it.” It was, “Absolutely. What do you need from me?” All the way to Kristin Chenoweth, who had just performed for Desert AIDS Project at the Steve Chase Gala and they reached out to her and said, “Listen, we’re doing this live stream. Would you maybe do something?” And she said, “Whatever you need from me, I will do.”

You’ve hosted many live events, but what are some of the challenges of hosting one virtually?

You’re always at the mercy of the tech gods the night of the show and we’ve been doing run-throughs and making sure everything will run smoothly. We know that everyone’s performances will look and sound great. Technically, it’s always scary, but as a producer, artistically, I’m really proud of what we’re able to pull off and how great it looks. I’m just hoping the tech gods are kind to us.

How do you connect with the audience virtually?

Nothing beats a live audience. It’s so great to feed off the energy. There’s something also extremely exciting about doing these livestreams because there’s an audience on the other end and we’re going to have away for people to comment and interact with us in the comments section. There’s lots of options for us to be able to have a real connection with the audience. And for me as the host, it’s always exciting, obviously, a host and producer to be able to present these amazing artists, but also just to connect the dots for everybody of why we’re there, how we’re raising money, how we’re supporting our local restaurants at the same time, and then being able to present these incredible artists.s

What else are you working on from home?

I’m also doing another live stream for North Jersey Pride on June 28, which is a Pride festival that I host every year for about the past six or seven years. And it’s in this beautiful park in Maplewood, New Jersey, and there’s tons of families and it’s really this beautiful example of what America could be. So they reached out and they said, “We don’t think we’re going to be able to do it this year.” And I said, “I have an idea.” And they were thrilled that I knew how to do this and that I could help them get some good guest artists and it’s coming together really well