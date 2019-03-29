Playing It Forward

At 67, Scott Smith jokes that he hides his age well, as he lays claim to having scored the first

15 John Wayne movies (1930–33). The achievement actually traces to a span of five years in the late 1980s when he lived in Hollywood. The post-production house where he worked won the contract to “clean up” the sound for visually restored and colorized Wayne films.

“The video was so superior to the audio track that they ultimately replaced all the sound,” Smith says, explaining his opportunity to write new music for The Duke’s film soundtracks.

Though he began banging on keyboards as a toddler, growing up in a house with a piano and organ, Smith harbored a passion for flight and space. He dreamed of becoming an astronaut, even as an Indio High School student who was being paid to play piano at a Shakey’s Pizza Parlor.

“My eyesight wasn’t good enough to be an astronaut, but I started working more in places like Shakey’s and in a band with friends doing parties,” he recalls. “I ended up doing regular nightclub work with different bands.”

He studied applied music at College of the Desert and then enrolled at the University of Redlands. But he became so busy with professional gigs that he dropped out and allowed work experience to serve as his musical education.

In 1996, COD dean of music John Norman asked Smith to teach a musical theater workshop. Smith now runs the workshop twice a week, calling it “an umbrella look at singing styles, choreography, acting, and stage movement.” He also teaches digital audio and applied jazz piano.

Smith describes himself as a musical theater director, with work that includes full-length productions at the McCallum Theatre and small-scale shows at COD’s Pollock Theatre. “You have to collaborate with the director and choreographer to determine cuts or alterations, set tempos, and talk about the overall concept,” he says. “It can even involve costuming.”

He is charged with “getting the music in” cast members — coaching them in enunciation, dynamics, and working as a team. Additionally, Smith plays a keyboard and often conducts the orchestra during live performances.

However, he never fully escaped the lure of flight. When he was 20, he bought a hang glider kit from Sears. He has since ridden thermal currents up to 18,000 feet over Mount Whitney and flown 150 miles over Yosemite National Park. He even competed for a while. In Palm Desert, he flew from Highway 74’s Vista Point until the landing area was closed. These days, he takes his glider northwest to Crestline.

“It’s a fringe sport, but, holy mackerel, it’s thrilling,” he says. “There are times in music when I feel a real spiritual connection, and I get the same from flying.”