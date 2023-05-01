Sculptures by Delos Van Earl and Lynn Jaye Add Color to El Paseo

The El Paseo Sculpture Exhibition in Palm Desert has captivated art enthusiasts for decades with its impressive collection of contemporary sculptures created by renowned artists from around the world. Each exhibition is on display for two years along the median of El Paseo, Palm Desert’s famed shopping, dining, and arts district.

“With each iteration, the exhibition sees a significant increase in submissions, resulting in a larger pool of artists with diverse skill sets,” Palm Desert Council Member Jan Harnik says. “The evolution has made the El Paseo shopping and dining experience more exciting and interactive and highlights the city’s commitment to promoting the arts.”

This year, artists Delos Van Earl and Lynn Jaye caught our attention with their unique and captivating works.