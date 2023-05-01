Sculptures by Delos Van Earl and Lynn Jaye Add Color to El Paseo

“Dione, the Water Goddess” by Lynn Jaye is the first illuminated sculpture to participate in the El Paseo Sculpture Exhibition.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY DREW METZGER
The El Paseo Sculpture Exhibition in Palm Desert has captivated art enthusiasts for decades with its impressive collection of contemporary sculptures created by renowned artists from around the world. Each exhibition is on display for two years along the median of El Paseo, Palm Desert’s famed shopping, dining, and arts district.
“With each iteration, the exhibition sees a significant increase in submissions, resulting in a larger pool of artists with diverse skill sets,” Palm Desert Council Member Jan Harnik says. “The evolution has made the El Paseo shopping and dining experience more exciting and interactive and highlights the city’s commitment to promoting the arts.”
This year, artists Delos Van Earl and Lynn Jaye caught our attention with their unique and captivating works.
Van Earl’s work, “The Seeker,” is his fourth sculpture on El Paseo. This latest work represents a shift in his creative path toward creating more whimsical pieces, explaining that he felt the need to be lighter and not take himself too seriously. This led Van Earl to create a series of what he calls “creatures,” which he originally made as wall and pedestal pieces before transitioning to vertical sculptural forms.
“It has that bright, happy, desert feel. And it was a piece I knew children would love. It’s a very viewer-friendly shape,” he says. “I want those positive elements to be on the street.”
Jaye, on the other hand, transitioned from painting to creating illuminated aluminum sculptures. Inspired by a 60-foot illuminated female statue she saw at Nevada’s Burning Man festival, she set out to create a goddess of her own.
“I put a large piece of paper on the wall, stood against it, and asked my fiancé to draw an outline around my body,” Jaye explains. The image was transferred to large sheets of aluminum that were then layered with Plexiglas to represent water elements. “Dione, the Water Goddess” is the first work in the exhibition’s history to incorporate internal electrical elements, with the lighting adding to the illusion of flowing water.
Both artists express their appreciation for being selected for the exhibition and recognize that being included in the show enhances their professional visibility and increases their exposure to the art-loving public. Van Earl pointed out that his last artwork selected for the El Paseo Sculpture Exhibition was purchased for a Palm Springs home, making it a commercial as well as artistic success.
When visiting Palm Desert, stop by El Paseo to view these pieces and all the captivating sculptures that make up the 2023–2024 Sculpture Exhibition or click here to visit the virtual tour.
