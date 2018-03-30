Without pause, he moves on to the fish, slicing raw, shimmering Scottish salmon, Hawaiian ahi tuna, and silky scallops from Japan, along with cooked Alaskan king crab, and adds it to the fruit bowl with a few spoonfuls of “secret sauce” and a sprinkling of daikon sprouts for color. After a quick mix with his chopsticks, he pours the citrusy concoction into the hollowed-out grapefruit, as the overflow cascades onto the plate below. Diners are provided with a straw for slurping every final drop of the juicy sauce, but regulars tend to just tip the whole thing back.

Ishikawa didn’t come up with the idea here in the grapefruit tree–dotted Coachella Valley, where he’s owned Kiyosaku for 38 years. Rather, it was during a 1997 visit to his native Japan that he spotted a chef on TV preparing a simple mix of grapefruit and scallops.

“I thought, Orange is too sweet and lemon too sour, but grapefruit is in between and refreshing. I came back here and created it,” he says, adding that he sources ruby red grapefruits locally in season and imports them from Texas and Florida the rest of the year.

The dish got a boon a few years in when Huell Howser featured it on the KCET program California’s Gold, and it has been the Palm Springs restaurant’s No. 1 seller ever since — the kind of staple regulars come in for weekly. Once, when a party of 14 decided they wanted another round to go, Ishikawa kicked into assembly-line mode, sending each of them home with a Grapefruit Special in hand.

“He was like a machine,” says his daughter Mika Iniguez, who works at the sushi bar alongside her dad. But don’t expect her to reveal the recipe for that secret sauce. “I don’t even know it. He won’t tell me.”