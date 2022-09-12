He Packs a Punch

“He told me, "It's not that I didn't want you as an actor." He said he never liked the fact that Mike Barnes did not have any kind of redemptive qualities,” Kanan says. “Even Johnny Lawrence (the nemesis of the original Karate Kid film) had redemptive qualities where at the end he says, "You're okay, LaRusso." Robert firmly believed that a 17-year-old kid shouldn't be without some sort of redemption. Also, he knew me as the actor I was and it was a very one-dimensional character. That's specifically what (director) John Avildsen wanted (in Karate Kid III).”

Kanan says be prepared to see a multi-dimensional Mike Barnes in Cobra Kai. The actor talks more with Palm Springs Life about appearing in the streaming series 33 years after Karate Kid III came out, how he almost lost his life during that 1989 film, and whether appearing in the film was a curse or a blessing in disguise.

When the idea of bringing Cobra Kai to a streaming platform first began, did you think even then that there might be an opportunity to be part of it?

I knew who these guys were (Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg), so I knew they were legit, serious guys. They did Harold & Kumar, Hot Tub Time Machine, so I was really excited. You know, look, any time you do a role and 35 years later it still has some kind of relevance and some kind of place in the fandom heart, that's really flattering and I obviously hoped that at some point they would bring me on, and it took awhile, but it was worth the wait.

When did they initially make a contact with you?

I know Billy Zabka (who portrays Johnny Lawrence in the series and also starred in the first Karate Kid film), and I know people involved with it. I think I started talking to the guys around Season3, but I think I filmed last September, and I think they probably called me like in August, probably a year ago. They were so gracious. Jon Hurwitz and Josh Heald had a Zoom call with me and you know, when you're an actor getting hired to play a role on an existing successful show, it's not usual that they have a consultation with you, you know? They just said, "Hey, listen, what are your ideas?" I just gave them a few thoughts that I had and they told me this is what we're thinking. I was like, "Look, you guys have knocked it out of the park. I put myself in your very capable hands," and I think it turned out very, very well.

What was it like trying to tap back into a role you did 30+ years ago?

The great thing about playing this role now is I am now a much more experienced actor, and I'm a much more evolved human being, so obviously I've brought all of that to it. The character is not the one-dimensional character that it was in the film. This is very much what they wanted in the film. The guy is now a more fully fleshed out, multi-dimensional character and so I don't know that it so much required me to draw upon the same stuff as I did in the film, although we definitely see some different sides of Mike Barnes' personality and there are definitely flashes of who that guy was that we saw in the movie. You know, I guess somewhere inside of me it's still there, that part of that character when I need to draw on it.