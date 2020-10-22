Open for Living

In real estate, timing and location can make you or break you. In Echo, an enclave of architecturally driven homes in Rancho Mirage, rookie developers Eric and Byron Smith nail both.

The brothers, desert natives, and former pro golfers revealed their first spec house amid a pandemic that seems to have only nourished sales of single-family homes in the Coachella Valley. Demand and prices are up for winsome properties to shelter in place and work from home. Echo, located on 5 acres north of Ginger Rogers Drive, has a soothing Zen vibe with a panoramic view of the San Jacinto and Santa Rosa mountains.

But it’s the design of the pavilion-style structures that distinguishes this community of nine homes.