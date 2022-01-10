Branching Out

An olive tree can be an epic architectural focal point — the older, the better, because character develops with age. “Some of these trunk diameters are 8-feet wide,” Lockyer explains, noting that the specimens may be up to 200 years old. He and Flores personally visit groves in Central and Northern California to source healthy, shapely options for clients. “They get these knobby legs with bulbous growths at the bottom … In our architectural designs, we [like to marry] that old-world natural beauty with something very contemporary. When you juxtapose those two things, I think it’s quite beautiful. There’s a sort of poetry there.”

Lockyer fixated on indoor-outdoor living environments early on in his career, and when he launched his firm, Studio AR&D, in 2006, that direction set his developments apart. The Philadelphia native comes from two generations of real estate developers. From a young age, he remembers riding tractors and creating small rock gardens at their project sites. Today, the modernist master continues to hand-select every tree and boulder on his own projects, and through Ancient Olives, he is extending the opportunity to procure an old-growth tree to you.

