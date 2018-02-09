Between surfing, skateboarding, and beach days with his wife and toddler daughter, Sean Woolsey is sketching, measuring, or carving wood like a madman, happily covered in shavings. Other days find him shipping his subtly hip furnishings to fans across the globe. Sean Woolsey Studio’s quality furniture is made by hand in Costa Mesa (or very nearby). “Designed to last longer than a lifetime,” as Woolsey likes to say, each piece is built to order by this SoCal designer and craftsman,.

Woolsey spent his childhood tearing apart things to see how they were made, a habit he still enjoys. His father’s influence as an artist and photographer led the two to share a studio for several years until the younger Woolsey secured his own in 2011. Since then, trend-seekers from GQ to Men’s Journal to CoolHunting.com have spread the word. They all recognize something unique in Woolsey’s approach, from the bad-boy CEO teak-and-maple pingpong paddles to the angled legs on his writing desk that resemble a racehorse crossing the line.

For those who’ve strolled around stores and thumbed through catalogs bemoaning, “I like this piece, if only …,” Woolsey’s ability to customize may appease. Select your wood, frame color, upholstery, or leather. Request custom measurements to fit your space. You can even provide your own material and let Woolsey have his way with it.

His newest pieces include an outdoor pingpong table, a steel-frame lounge chair with Sunbrella fabric options, and the midcentury-compatible Dreamer’s Chair in American black walnut or solid Burmese teak. Fresh items drop almost monthly; watch for a pool table and bed frame in the coming season.

We sat down with Woolsey to talk about what’s up his made-in-America sleeve.