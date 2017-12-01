The best part about those traditional holiday meals we gorged ourselves on as kids wasn’t just Aunt Peggy’s perfect pecan pie, but the fact our only requisite task was to simply show up at the table and eat — no planning, prepping, cooking, or cleaning required.

So, what happens now when you’re a responsible adult who doesn’t want to be responsible for making a big-deal holiday dinner? Hire someone else to do it, of course. These local catering companies, restaurants, and private chefs will create an in-home holiday menu, cook up the fabulous feast, stick around to serve it, and (perhaps best of all) leave a squeaky-clean kitchen in their wake. Now that’s a happy holiday.

Starting menu prices vary. Staffing fees, beverage service, party rentals, and gratuity are typically additional.

849Events

Uptown Palm Springs restaurant EIGHT4NINE’s full-service catering does a festive meal and everything from décor to fine china. A typical three-course menu — family-style or individually plated — includes holiday-worthy entrees and sides with a twist: Roast turkey is served with lemon-sage gravy and cranberry sangria relish, while prime rib comes with citrus-glazed carrots and a potato- parsnip-celery-root mash. Bar staff can also whip up festive beverages like a rosemary-infused citrus-cranberry vodka cocktail. From $120/pp including staff, gratuity, tax, and some rentals.



eight4nine.com

Fusion Flair

For holiday feasts, Fusion Flair’s Chef Heng, who blends Eastern and Western cuisines, usually suggests several tray-passed hors d’oeuvres, an appetizer, and main course with accompaniments, followed by a seasonal dessert. While he can create any style of menu depending on guests’ tastes and dietary restrictions, signatures include Grand Marnier jumbo shrimp in a citrus tartar sauce and filet mignon with chimichurri sauce.

fusionflair.com

Dash and a Handful Event Design & Artisan Catering

Owner and executive chef Chad Gardner serves a four-course family-style dinner, kicking things off with hors d’oeuvres, followed by a soup course — like his winter-in-a-bowl butternut squash with chestnut — and entrees of prime rib, leg of lamb, or one of four styles of roast turkey, along with plenty of sides and dessert. “We can really make the dinner beautiful,” says Gardner, whose crew can help with décor, create specialty cocktails, and arrange for live music. From $189/pp.

dashhandful.com