There was a time when I was spiraling in debt, and I had to break down and tell my parents. My dad bailed me out and made certain I was going to pay him back every cent. That was the turning point in my career. At first, I was too proud to say to my parents that I was falling into financial ruin. It hasn’t always been easy, but looking back, I would not have changed one thing.

PSL: So hard work is a big part of it.

SM: You almost have to work doubly hard to stay on top and sustain it. It’s hard to enjoy it when you think you are going to fall off the mountain. I think that comes with growing up in a negative environment — the kind of mindset that’s like, “This ain’t gonna last, so get it while you can!” That’s kind of my family. But that kind of negativity fuels my drive. It’s like the living in fear that it’s going to end that makes you work harder, rather than my wife, who is like, “This year you’re going to do a theater, and next year … you got to put it out there. It will come back to you if you say it.” I am the complete opposite.

PSL: What makes you laugh most these days?



SM: I tend to laugh at more serious things. I don’t laugh at comedy. It’s not sick and demented, but I’ll be watching a drama, and I’ll find things funny. Or something will happen on TV — a news story or something — I mine the funny out of it.

PSL: What’s some of the best life advice you’ve received?

SM: From my parents, basically that people are not going to give you anything in life. You have to work for it. My father, coming from Sicily, when he was 15 and later starting a business that went on to be successful, was to me, a lesson in life. If my dad can come from a farm in Sicily and build a business on his own, I sure as hell can go across the country, to California, to follow my dream.

