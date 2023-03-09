See Saks Fifth Avenue Designs at Fashion Week El Paseo

Contemporary styles dominate the runway in this showcase presenting the latest looks from a variety of designer labels carried by Saks Fifth Avenue. The luxury department store, which opened in 1924 on Fifth Avenue in New York City, has a bilevel location at The Gardens on El Paseo, adjacent to Fashion Week El Paseo’s big white tent.
Each year, Saks curates fashion that exemplifies what’s happening on the luxury men’s and women’s runways. Top designers inspire a whole new wardrobe fit for our desert lifestyle and beyond — and it’s all available now at Saks Fifth Avenue.
Saks shows off their colorful designs.
PHOTO BY PAIGE ROBBERSTAD
The vibrant show is in time for spring.
PHOTO BY GEORGE DUCHANNES
03.23
Best Of Saks Fifth Avenue
7 p.m. Cocktail Reception
8 p.m. Fashion Show
After party at The Parlour
9 p.m. Music and Bites
Give Back
This show offers an opportunity to support and learn more about Bighorn BAM. Since its inception in 2007 by a cancer survivor, the local nonprofit has assisted more than 100,000 local patients in their treatment of cancer.