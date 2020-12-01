For friends and family members who need to rejuvenate their bodies and souls, these self-care gifts will keep them nourished throughout the New Year.
1. Scrubbers
With everyone paying more attention to their skin-care routines these days, Cleanlogic’s array of antimicrobial scrubbers make for consentaneous stocking stuffers. Their dual texture body scrubber and facial buffers are made of stretchy fibers, while their purifying charcoal body scrubber exfoliates and draws out impurities. cleanlogicbodycare.com
2. Skin Care
At The Body Deli, “cosmetic chefs” whip up small-batch skin care starring organic botanicals and smoothie-worthy superfoods in their Palm Desert stores. Our pick? The Palm Springs Collection, of course, with its delicious notes of date, citrus, and ginger. thebodydeli.com
3. Crystals
You can’t go wrong gifting a piece of rose quartz, a crystal that signifies unconditional love and whose self-care history goes back to Egyptian times when it was used to prevent wrinkles and clear complexions. Find it — and other tools for spirituality — at Crystal Fantasy in downtown Palm Springs. crystalfantasy.com
4. Shower Head
A recent recipient of the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award, the Sunstone Spa in Rancho Mirage isn’t merely a luxurious place to be pampered. Their gift shop features such fabulous self-care finds as this Aroma Sense showerhead that dispenses vitamin C and reduces chlorine to help bring that spa experience home. aguacalientecasinos.com
5. Hair Care
After his clients kept complaining about their hair products, Palm Desert barber Matthew Sam teamed up with his skin-care designer sister to create his own all-natural line, including a beard serum, cleansing bar, and hair butter infused with soothing ingredients like tea tree oil and goat’s milk. matthewthemasterbarber.com