For friends and family members who need to rejuvenate their bodies and souls, these self-care gifts will keep them nourished throughout the New Year.

1. Scrubbers

With everyone paying more attention to their skin-care routines these days, Cleanlogic’s array of antimicrobial scrubbers make for consentaneous stocking stuffers. Their dual texture body scrubber and facial buffers are made of stretchy fibers, while their purifying charcoal body scrubber exfoliates and draws out impurities. cleanlogicbodycare.com