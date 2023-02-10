Architecture Experts Pick Their Favorite Landmarks for a Self-Guided Tour

In February, we fête architecture and design in Greater Palm Springs. With more than 350 property tours and events packed into the 11-day juggernaut that is Modernism Week (Feb. 16–26), it can be difficult to decide which activities to attend.

For the most immersive experience, you’ll want tickets to explore these landmarks with a knowledgeable guide. However, a simple drive through town will also result in serious inspiration as you pass by iconic rooflines, colorful doors, and otherwise gorgeous midcentury exteriors. The question is: Where to start? To help plan a solid self-guided architectural tour, we turned to our local experts.