“Love Letters” from Palm Springs

Remember when you used to send a postcard from where you visited? You still can, but the convenience of taking out your cell phone, snapping selfies next to a destination spot and posting it to your social media account is what we do now. And it still serves the same purpose: you’re here and your friends are not.

Palm Springs has recently added a new Instagrammable stop in the downtown area, and unlike other selfies, you help complete its message. Mirroring the city’s popular hashtag, #PSILOVEYOU, you get to be the letter ‘I’. They even have the spot marked for you to step on.

The “Love Letters” art piece stands 6 feet tall, spans 18 feet, and is anchored by two 850-pound platforms — one supports the letters PS, and the second has a heart next to the letter “u”. The lettering and heart are in bold red which makes it easily standout where it currently sits in the plaza area adjacent to the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs hotel.

• READ NEXT: 10 Instagram-Worthy Spots in Palm Springs.