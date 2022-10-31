The Age of Graceful Living

When it comes to senior living environments, you’re already on the right track, examining the variety of options available in Greater Palm Springs. But you know the saying about beauty: You want it inside and out. The desert resort communities have a long history of luring folks who want year-round sunshine after living and working in colder climates. But it’s important to also know the lay of the land in terms of senior living situations that suit your specific needs. To get you started, consider the varying levels of independence and care in the most common environments:

Independent Senior Living

Are you or your loved one fairly self-sufficient? A home in an independent senior living community might suit the circumstance. Residential options run the gamut from apartments to freestanding cottages or villas, townhomes, or condos. Typically, the age threshold for entry is 55 and up, and most offer security as well as recreational activities and opportunities for social interaction. Depending on the community, transportation might be available and even dining plans, housekeeping, laundry services, and more.

Assisted Living

Are there personal tasks you or your relative have difficulty accomplishing solo? Assisted living facilities bear some similarities to independent senior living dwellings except help is provided with some daily activities many of us take for granted. One to three meals a day are generally included and help with personal care, such as dressing, bathing and remembering to take medications, is available.

Memory/Alzheimer’s Care

Have you or your loved one been diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease? Memory care is a form of residential long-term care that provides intensive, specialized care for people with memory issues. Many assisted living facilities, continuing care retirement communities, and nursing homes have special memory care floors, wings, or neighborhoods. As residents are prone to wander, memory care facilities feature enclosed outdoor spaces and have alarmed doors and code-operated elevators. Creating set routines is part of the formula to provide a safe, structured environment and to lower stress among residents.

Home Health/Companion Care

Is the goal to remain in your home? Home health aides support seniors by providing housekeeping and laundry services, shopping for food and other household necessities, as well as preparing and serving meals and snacks. They frequently assist with bathing, dressing, and grooming. Companion care, on the other hand, primarily provides emotional support and socialization although it is possible to secure a hybrid situation whereby an aide would also help with a variety of tasks such as light housekeeping, errand running, meal prep, and transportation.