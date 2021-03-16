Gina Goff has her Senior Moment

When producer Gina Goff first read the script for Senior Moment, she easily visualized the character as one of her Palm Springs neighbors.

Victor, played by William Shatner, is a retired NASA test pilot who speeds around town in his vintage Porsche convertible. When he and best friend Sal (Christopher Lloyd) get pulled over, Victor loses his license and mayhem ensues.

The movie was set in Florida, so the first thing Goff did was change the backdrop to Palm Springs. The film was shot here in April and May 2017.

Getting a movie made is a challenge even when there isn’t a pandemic, and it took awhile to wind through post production, and then get in front of studios. Not only did Goff find a distributor in Screen Media, but a real champion for the movie. Senior Moment has been slated for theatrical distribution starting March 26, right as everyone considers going back to theaters, although it will also be available for streaming.

Palm Springs Life talked to Goff about the process and the movie.