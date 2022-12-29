Treat Yourself to Nobu in the Coachella Valley

When a platter of immaculately curated sushi, from sumptuous chunks of burgundy- red bluefin tuna to slabs of porcelain-white yellowtail, is gently placed in the middle of the circular private dining room table at Sensei Porcupine Creek, the diners surrounding the artfully crafted spread seem unsure if they should dive in, snap a photo, or say a prayer. One of them leans over and whispers, “It’s kind of a metaphysical experience.”

Indeed. It’s also extremely exclusive. Those interested in similarly savoring a meal at the hottest new restaurant in the Coachella Valley will need to stay overnight. A seat at the latest outpost of chef Nobuyuki “Nobu” Matsuhisa’s ever-expanding culinary empire requires a room reservation at the recently opened wellness-focused resort, where a single night can start at $1,500 without factoring in Sensei’s many offerings, ranging from guided health experiences to intense sporting programs.

There’s even an option to book a monthlong sabbatical.