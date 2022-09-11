Wellness Wonder

Set within the foothills of the majestic Santa Rosa Mountains is a desert sanctuary poised to open Nov. 1, 2022, for guests age 16 and older. The 230-acre retreat — a former private estate sought after by professional athletes, celebrities, and dignitaries — has been transformed by the renowned Sensei brand into a tranquil and intimate resort that centers around personal well-being.

Twenty-two richly appointed accommodations sit at the heart of the property, which features thoughtful amenities including yoga and fitness pavilions, a lagoon-style swimming pool, a state-of-the-art diagnostic center, and of course, premium spa facilities. Exclusive to resort guests is the 18-hole golf course, hard and clay tennis courts, and the Sensei by Nobu restaurant, presenting an ever-changing menu of wholesome cuisine.