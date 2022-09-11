Wellness Wonder

sensei porcupine creek

Sensei Porcupine Creek in Rancho Mirage invites guests to unwind on the deepest level possible under the care of a fleet of experts.

Sponsored Content

Immersive well-being meets a private estate setting at the city’s newest resort, Sensei Porcupine Creek.
Set within the foothills of the majestic Santa Rosa Mountains is a desert sanctuary poised to open Nov. 1, 2022, for guests age 16 and older. The 230-acre retreat — a former private estate sought after by professional athletes, celebrities, and dignitaries — has been transformed by the renowned Sensei brand into a tranquil and intimate resort that centers around personal well-being.

Twenty-two richly appointed accommodations sit at the heart of the property, which features thoughtful amenities including yoga and fitness pavilions, a lagoon-style swimming pool, a state-of-the-art diagnostic center, and of course, premium spa facilities. Exclusive to resort guests is the 18-hole golf course, hard and clay tennis courts, and the Sensei by Nobu restaurant, presenting an ever-changing menu of wholesome cuisine.

Five-day Optimal Wellbeing programs invite guests to unwind on the deepest level possible, under the care of Sensei’s fleet of experts. For such an experience, guests are mailed a tech-enabled wearable device to begin monitoring their health data before they arrive. Nutritionists, exercise physiologists, and mindfulness guides, all with advanced degrees, analyze the data to help guests meet their goals, whether that is peak fitness, healthier eating habits, or a refreshed mindset.
Programs can be tailored to golf or tennis performance, and extended 30-day sabbatical experiences are also available. The Sensei philosophy is led by science, backed by evidence-based practices, and supported by technology to guide guests on a wellness experience unlike any other in the world.
The brand, whose flagship retreat is located on the Hawaiian island of Lanai, was founded by tech pioneer Larry Ellison and Dr. David Agus, a world-leading physician and scientist, who were brought together by the loss of a close friend and motivated to establish Sensei through their shared purpose: to help people live longer, healthier lives.
