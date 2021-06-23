Sensei Resort Coming to Rancho Mirage

Porcupine Creek, the sprawling 230-acre private estate in Rancho Mirage where Oracle founder Larry Ellison once hosted President Barack Obama and other dignitaries, will soon welcome guests seeking curated, technologically advanced wellness getaways.

Set to open in early 2022, Sensei Porcupine Creek will be a luxurious boutique resort offering spa, nutrition, and movement programs similar to those found at Sensei Lanai, the company’s original location in Hawaii operated in partnership with Four Seasons. (Ellison owns the Hawaiian island of Lanai, a former pineapple plantation.) The Rancho Mirage property marks Sensei’s first time running its own property, which is expected to debut with 22 guest rooms and suites.

“It will be the first six-star wellness experience in this market,” Sensei CEO Kevin Kelly tells Palm Springs Life. “If you look at some of our competitors in the U.S. — most of which are in deserts — this will be the first in Greater Palm Springs that’s competing with the top destination wellness retreats in the country.”