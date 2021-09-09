Where were you on 9/11?

Steven Biller, editor-in-chief

Twenty years ago, I was hardly the early riser that I am today, so I was still in bed at 5:46 a.m. Pacific Time, when the first of four hijacked commercial airliners flew into the World Trade Center. But my alarm clock had already come on and NPR’s Morning Edition was reporting the story. Still bleary-eyed, it took a few minutes for the news to register.

I turned on CNN to see if it was really happening. Then, a second plane flew into the other tower, and the cameras eventually turned to the nightmare scenario on the streets of Lower Manhattan. At the time, I was the editorial director of a group of magazines based in Orange County, and one of my editors, who, like myself, grew up on the East Coast, called my home, hysterically crying, and asked if I was watching and what we should do. I told her I was watching but couldn’t think of anything we could do other than to check on our friends and family in New York. I reached out to several people and then showered, dressed, and drove to work.

When I arrived at the office, a few minutes after 8 a.m., the typically full parking lot was sparsely populated. People stayed home, glued to their television sets as the world began to change forever. What I remember most about Sept. 11, 2001 and the days, weeks, and months that followed is the way it brought the country together: People from all walks of life seemed united against a common enemy: terrorism. Two decades later, I’m more concerned about domestic terrorism, which has already breached the Capitol with Americans erecting gallows and calling for the hanging of the vice president and members of Congress. I wonder if our country has the capacity and the will to fight terrorism at home and abroad. It’s a valid question at a time when we’re reflecting on the preservation of our democracy and way of life.